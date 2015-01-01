|
Shigeto A, Scheier LM. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2023; 18(4): 640-667.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study used a website content analysis to examine the prevalence of sex education in higher education institutions throughout the US. A total of 413 postsecondary institutions varying in type (public, private) and size (small, medium, large) were chosen via stratified random sampling. Each of the 413 school websites was reviewed to determine whether sexual health programs, sexual violence prevention programs, and basic sexual health information and resources were provided to their school community.
Language: en
Postsecondary institutions; sex education; sexual health; sexual violence