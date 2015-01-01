|
Citation
|
Bagheri T, Fatemi MJ, Hoveidamanesh S, Ghadimi T, Mahboubi O, Asgari M, Rahbar H, Momeni M. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(2): 91-99.
|
Vernacular Title
|
ÉpidémIologie et étiologie des brûluees rn Iran et leur relation avec les statuts socio-économique et éducatif
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Burn accidents continue to cause severe physical, psychological and economic damage to individuals and communities, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The present study was designed and conducted to investigate the epidemiology and identify the causes/mechanisms of burns in Iran, focusing on the economic, social and educational status of patients. This is a survey study that was performed from August 2016 to October 2017 on patients referred to Shahid Motahari University Hospital in Tehran. Samples in- cluded all patients whose parents or children were able to answer the questions. The data was extracted and analysed with SPSS Statistics v. 21. A total 1708 patients participated. Most of the patients were 19 to 39 years old. 70.6% had achieved a high school diploma or lower, and 11.5% patients were illiterate. Most of the patients lived in urban areas (91.7%) and in most cases, 4 people or less lived in a common space. Heat burns, chemical (acid) burns, and electrical burns account for the majority of cases. Most patients were unfamiliar with safety standards for burn prevention, safely stopping a fire, and fire safety equipment (alarms and extinguishers). The most common burn mechanisms were hot liquids inside the kitchen (12.6%) and gas explosion (11.9%). Based on these findings, the implementation of codified training programs, continuous control and monitoring of the safety standards in home and work environments, and the establishment of laws to standardize cooking and heating equipment will play an important role in reducing burn injuries in our country.
Language: en