Abstract

Burn accidents continue to cause severe physical, psychological and economic damage to individuals and communities, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The present study was designed and conducted to investigate the epidemiology and identify the causes/mechanisms of burns in Iran, focusing on the economic, social and educational status of patients. This is a survey study that was performed from August 2016 to October 2017 on patients referred to Shahid Motahari University Hospital in Tehran. Samples in- cluded all patients whose parents or children were able to answer the questions. The data was extracted and analysed with SPSS Statistics v. 21. A total 1708 patients participated. Most of the patients were 19 to 39 years old. 70.6% had achieved a high school diploma or lower, and 11.5% patients were illiterate. Most of the patients lived in urban areas (91.7%) and in most cases, 4 people or less lived in a common space. Heat burns, chemical (acid) burns, and electrical burns account for the majority of cases. Most patients were unfamiliar with safety standards for burn prevention, safely stopping a fire, and fire safety equipment (alarms and extinguishers). The most common burn mechanisms were hot liquids inside the kitchen (12.6%) and gas explosion (11.9%). Based on these findings, the implementation of codified training programs, continuous control and monitoring of the safety standards in home and work environments, and the establishment of laws to standardize cooking and heating equipment will play an important role in reducing burn injuries in our country.



Keywords: burn, epidemiology, etiology, socio-economic, education





Les brûlures ont des conséquences physiques, psychologiques et économiques sévères (ces dernières aussi bien vis à vis de l'individu que de la communauté), en particulier dans les pays à IDH moyen et bas. Cet étude avait pour but d'explorer l'épidémiologie (causes et mécanismes) des brûlures en Iran et de rechercher des corrélations avec les statuts socio-économique et éducatif. Elle a été réalisée entre août 2016 et octobre 2017 auprès des 1 078 patients hospitalisés au CHU Shahid Motahari de Téhéran capables (eux même ou leur entourage) de répondre à notre questionnaire. Les données ont été extraites et analysées avec SSPS 21. La majorité des patients était âgés de 19 à 39 ans, 70,6% avaient reçu un enseignement de niveau lycée au plus haut et 11,5% étaient illettrés. Ils étaient urbains pour 91,7% d'entre eux, dans une habitation renfermant 4 personnes ou moins. La majorité des brûlures étaient thermiques, électriques ou chimiques. Peu de patients connaissaient les mesures de prévention globales, d'extinction d'un feu et de matériel d'extinction ou de détection de fumées. Les 2 mécanismes les plus fréquents étaient l 'ébouillantement dans la cuisine (12,6%) et l'explosion de gaz (11,9%). Ces données rendent nécessaire le déploiement de mesures d'éducation et surveillance des moyens de sécurité, au domicile comme au travail. Légiférer sur les équipe- ments de cuisson et de chauffage permettrait aussi de réduire l'incidence des brûlures dans notre pays.



Mots-clés: brûlure, épidémiologie, étiologie, données socio- économiques, éducation

Language: en