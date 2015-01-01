|
Murhula GB, Zeng FTA, Bugeme PM, Cibogo N, Cikomola FG, Miranda E, Pompermaier L. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2023; 36(2): 111-119.
La mortalité liée au sexe après une brûlu re: une revue de cadrage dans la région de la SADC
FindFindings on mortality by sex after burns in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are contradictory and, where differences have been described, the reasons are often based on speculation and not on the analysis of factors that could have affected the outcome, such as patient or injury characteristics or provided care. Since the paucity of studies on burns from single LMICs is notorious, merging data from neighboring countries with similar socio-economic backgrounds might provide a larger dataset, contributing to identifying recurrent causes. This scoping review aimed therefore to analyze differences in mortality after burns between the sexes, as well as to identify aspects that could explain possible differences, in countries belonging to the South African Development Community (SADC) region. Studies in English published between 2010 and 2020 were identified according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis guidelines by searching PubMed and/or Medline, Clinical Trials and Cochrane Library, and using the screening tool "Covidence". The 13 included studies could not consistently show association be- tween sex and mortality after burns, but contradictory findings. In the case of differences in outcome between the sexes, explanations were mainly based on speculation (e.g., hormonal differences, self-harm intention), while rarely burn specific factors were reported and included in the analysis of the mortality risk. This study indicates the need for prospective burn specific data collection in LMICs that would contribute to identifying factors associated with death.
