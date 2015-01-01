Abstract

FindFindings on mortality by sex after burns in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are contradictory and, where differences have been described, the reasons are often based on speculation and not on the analysis of factors that could have affected the outcome, such as patient or injury characteristics or provided care. Since the paucity of studies on burns from single LMICs is notorious, merging data from neighboring countries with similar socio-economic backgrounds might provide a larger dataset, contributing to identifying recurrent causes. This scoping review aimed therefore to analyze differences in mortality after burns between the sexes, as well as to identify aspects that could explain possible differences, in countries belonging to the South African Development Community (SADC) region. Studies in English published between 2010 and 2020 were identified according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis guidelines by searching PubMed and/or Medline, Clinical Trials and Cochrane Library, and using the screening tool "Covidence". The 13 included studies could not consistently show association be- tween sex and mortality after burns, but contradictory findings. In the case of differences in outcome between the sexes, explanations were mainly based on speculation (e.g., hormonal differences, self-harm intention), while rarely burn specific factors were reported and included in the analysis of the mortality risk. This study indicates the need for prospective burn specific data collection in LMICs that would contribute to identifying factors associated with death.



Keywords: burns mortality, sex-related difference, SADC region, review



Les résultats concernant la mortalité par sexe après brûlures dans les pays en développement (PED) sont contradictoires et, en cas de différence, les raisons sont souvent spéculatives et non basées sur l'analyse de facteurs qui auraient pu affecter le résultat, tels que les caractéristiques du patient ou de la brûlure ou les soins fournis. Étant donné la rareté des études sur les brûlures dans les PED, la fusion des données de pays voisins ayant un contexte socio- économique similaire pourrait fournir une base de données plus large contribuant à l'identification des causes récur- rentes. Cette revue de cadrage visait donc à analyser les différences de mortalité après brûlures entre les sexes, ainsi qu'à identifier les aspects qui pourraient expliquer d'éventuelles différences, dans les pays appartenant à la région de la Communauté de développement de l'Afrique australe (SADC). Les études en anglais publiées entre 2010 et 2020 ont été identifiées selon les Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis en effectuant des recherches dans PubMed et/ou Medline, Clinical Trials et Cochrane Library, et en utilisant l'outil de sélection "Covidence". Les 13 études incluses n'ont pas pu montrer de manière cohérente l'association entre le sexe et la mortalité après brûlures, mais des résultats contradictoires. Dans le cas des différences de résultats entre les sexes, les explications étaient principalement spéculatives (par exemple, différences hormonales, intention d'automutilation), tandis que les facteurs spécifiques aux brûlures étaient rarement rapportés et inclus dans l'analyse du risque de mortalité. Cette étude indique la nécessité d'une collecte prospective de données spécifiques aux brûlures dans les PED qui contribuerait à identifier les facteurs associés à la mortalité.





Mots-clés: mortalité par brûlure, différence liée au sexe, région SADC, revue

