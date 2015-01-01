Abstract

Background and Objectives



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese international students (CISs) experienced distress associated with both unique and universal stressors, among which everyday discrimination may be especially harmful.



Design



Cross-sectional design.



Methods



We compared distress between CISs (N = 381) and Chinese students in Chinese colleges (CSCCs; N = 305) and examined correlates of distress including the association between everyday discrimination and distress as well as moderators on this link.



Results



Compared to CSCCs, CISs reported greater depression and anxiety. Sensitivity analyses - multiple regressions controlling for covariates and coarsened exact matched (CEM) comparisons - replicated the results. 28.6% CISs reported suicidal ideation (PHQ-9 item 9) at least several days during the past two weeks. Within CISs, depression was associated with being older, female, non-heterosexual, increased everyday discrimination, decreased self-esteem, coping flexibility, perceived social support, and satisfaction with online learning. Anxiety was associated with being in undergraduate years, female, increased discrimination, decreased self-esteem, coping flexibility, and satisfaction with online learning. High perceived social support and being heterosexual weakened the association between discrimination and anxiety and depression, while high self-esteem strengthened the association between discrimination and anxiety.



Conclusions



Our study underscored the distress experienced by CISs and highlighted risk/protective factors that may warrant attention.

Language: en