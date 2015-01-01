SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bi K, Yeoh D, Jiang Q, Wienk MNA, Chen S. Anxiety Stress Coping 2023; 36(6): 727-742.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10615806.2022.2130268

36256530

Background and Objectives

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese international students (CISs) experienced distress associated with both unique and universal stressors, among which everyday discrimination may be especially harmful.

Cross-sectional design.

We compared distress between CISs (N = 381) and Chinese students in Chinese colleges (CSCCs; N = 305) and examined correlates of distress including the association between everyday discrimination and distress as well as moderators on this link.

Compared to CSCCs, CISs reported greater depression and anxiety. Sensitivity analyses - multiple regressions controlling for covariates and coarsened exact matched (CEM) comparisons - replicated the results. 28.6% CISs reported suicidal ideation (PHQ-9 item 9) at least several days during the past two weeks. Within CISs, depression was associated with being older, female, non-heterosexual, increased everyday discrimination, decreased self-esteem, coping flexibility, perceived social support, and satisfaction with online learning. Anxiety was associated with being in undergraduate years, female, increased discrimination, decreased self-esteem, coping flexibility, and satisfaction with online learning. High perceived social support and being heterosexual weakened the association between discrimination and anxiety and depression, while high self-esteem strengthened the association between discrimination and anxiety.

Our study underscored the distress experienced by CISs and highlighted risk/protective factors that may warrant attention.


Language: en

Chinese international students; COVID-19; depression; intersectionality; minority stress; perceived discrimination

