Citation
Rodrigue L, Alousi-Jones M, Negm H, Victoriano-Habit R, Zhang M, Jimenez I, El-Geneidy A. Appl. Geogr. 2023; 158: e103022.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
As governments aim to promote a modal transfer away from motorized vehicles and toward transit, important investments in public-transit systems are becoming necessary. Prioritization of projects targeting underserved communities and careful choices between Fixed Route Transit (FRT) and Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) is therefore crucial to maximize benefits from investments. In this study, we develop a methodology to target and identify policy interventions to increase accessibility by public transit where it is low and apply it to serve older adults in three Canadian metropolitan areas. A conceptual framework is presented to inform the type of public transport (FRT or DRT) or land-use interventions most relevant to improve accessibility in each area. The methodology is then applied using existing accessibility to jobs by public transit at the Census Tract level and concentration of older adults. Multiple measures are tested for both criteria to assess the effect of methodological choices on policy recommendations.
Language: en
Keywords
Accessibility; Land use; Older adults; Public transit