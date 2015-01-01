|
Citation
|
Luo Z, Tian J, Zeng J, Pilla F. Appl. Geogr. 2023; 160: e103113.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Balancing the supply and demand of urban flood regulation services is crucial for refining flood management policies. Previous studies often employed coarse evaluation units and data limitations may constrained assessments of flood regulation service demand, while this study employs finer evaluation units and an integrated methodology using open data. Taking Xiamen as a case study, machine learning and a comprehensive multi-criteria evaluation model were used to assess flood regulation service demand, hydrological modeling was conducted to evaluate the service supply. Spatial supply-demand disparities were analyzed by the supply-demand ratio.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Exposure; Flood regulation; Hazard; Supply-demand balance; Vulnerability