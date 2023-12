Abstract

This study compares mass shootings in the US against developed and developing countries (1998-2019).



FINDINGS indicate US mass shootings were more likely to involve workplaces, employment/financial problems, relationship problems, and multiple firearms. Mass shootings in all developed countries (including the US) were more likely than developing countries to involve foreign-born perpetrators, ideological motives, fame-seeking motives, schools, open-spaces, and handguns. Mass shootings in the US account for 73% of all incidents and 62% of all fatalities in developed countries. Mass shootings in developing countries were more likely to involve military and police perpetrators, rifles, and military/police locations. A discussion of findings offers insight for understanding and addressing the global mass shooting problem. © 2022 School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University.

Language: en