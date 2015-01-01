Abstract

For decades now, mass shootings have been viewed as a uniquely American problem, a crime issue that is specific to the culture, politics, and history of the United States. Only recently has research started to investigate the global context of mass shootings to assess exactly how unique the United States is, and how or why mass gun violence occurs in other countries. This special issue offers insight on global mass shootings from a variety of disciplinary perspectives, featuring three innovative articles covering international differences and similarities in motivation, behaviour, and warning signs among mass shooters around the world.

Language: en