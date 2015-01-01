SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Greene-Colozzi EA, Freilich JD. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

DOI

10.1080/01924036.2023.2261562

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

For decades now, mass shootings have been viewed as a uniquely American problem, a crime issue that is specific to the culture, politics, and history of the United States. Only recently has research started to investigate the global context of mass shootings to assess exactly how unique the United States is, and how or why mass gun violence occurs in other countries. This special issue offers insight on global mass shootings from a variety of disciplinary perspectives, featuring three innovative articles covering international differences and similarities in motivation, behaviour, and warning signs among mass shooters around the world.


Language: en

Keywords

comparative criminal justice; gun violence; international crime and justice; Mass shootings; rare violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print