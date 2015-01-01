|
Citation
|
Silva JR, Capellan JA. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2019; 43(1): 77-97.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study uses a media distortion analysis to examine the New York Times coverage of mass public shooting incidents occurring in the United States from 1966 to 2016. A comparison between media coverage and actual incidents is used to identify the characteristics influencing the newsworthiness of mass public shootings. This work expands the breadth and depth of media and mass public shooting research, strengthening the validity of previous findings, and identifying new characteristics influencing newsworthiness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mass media; Mass public shooting; media distortion analysis; school shooting; terrorism