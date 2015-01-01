SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shibata S. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2020; 44(4): 293-305.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

DOI

10.1080/01924036.2020.1719533

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper examines the groping of women in public transport in Tokyo/Kanagawa as well as its impact on victims. This research analyses riders' perception of countermeasures against this sexual offence, in particular, women-only cars (WOC). The study is based on a survey conducted in June 2018 among college students in Tokyo/Kanagawa, Japan.

FINDINGS suggest that approximately 25% of women have experienced groping in the past three years, most often on trains than on buses. Victimised women perceive groping more often as a problem than those who have not been affected. Women-only cars are considered to be a suitable solution but not as effective as surveillance cameras or increased police patrols. Implications of the results for research and policy are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

college students; commuter lines; Groping on trains; safety perception; sexual harassment; women-only train cars

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print