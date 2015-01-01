Abstract

Smartphone technology provides a unique opportunity to collect context-specific data from individuals. Very few published studies have attempted to gather context-specific information on fear of crime using smartphone technology. With our pilot study in Lahore, Pakistan, we examined the utility of administration of Ecological Momentary Assessments (EMAs) via our smartphone application to collect real-time and context-dependent information on transit users' experiences. The results demonstrate that EMAs and smartphones can provide a unique opportunity to collect context-specific data on individuals' fear of crime, perceived risk of victimisation, perceptions of incivility, and their suggestions for improvements to the design and management of the public transit system.

Language: en