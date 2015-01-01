Abstract

In "Cascades: War, crime, peace and crime prevention," Braithwaite has offered a significant theoretical contribution. As in his prior work, this theory integrates several theoretical perspectives. He draws upon theory and research in war and peace, crime causation, and crime prevention. He also offers insights ranging from macro to micro levels. This paper responds to "Cascades" by noting the issues the theory seeks to explain. Particular emphasis is placed on crime prevention with the hope that research and practice can build upon Cascades to make more substantial and sustained crime prevention effects. The paper highlights a number of issues for future scholars to address within the Cascades framework.

