|
Citation
|
Gurinskaya A. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2020; 44(1-2): 63-83.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The paper examines factors that shape citizens' attitudes towards closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in public places. Using survey data from 570 university students from St.Petersburg (Russia), we show that the majority of young people approve the use of cameras for surveillance in public spaces.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CCTV; fear of victimisation; police Legitimacy; procedural justice; right to privacy; russia; surveillance