Abstract

Since the #MeToo movement, sexual abuse on airlines has been receiving increased attention, however there is a dearth of empirical research investigating this phenomenon. This study is one of the first to examine characteristics of victims and perpetrators of in-flight sexual assaults, as well as data on situational risk factors, victim reporting, and airline responses. A review of major media outlets in the past decade identified 73 unique cases of in-flight sexual assault that were coded by two raters independently. Overall findings displayed the majority of victims were unaccompanied young females, being sexually assaulted (groped) by older males travelling alone. Most reported assaults occurred on North American flights under eight hours in length, where the assaults were reported immediately by victims to members of the flight crew, with charges pressed afterwards.



FINDINGS will be discussed as they pertain to the detection and prevention of in-flight sexual assault.

Language: en