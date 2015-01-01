SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kunst MJJ. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2021; 45(1): 115-125.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

DOI

10.1080/01924036.2020.1719529

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Victimologists have often called for more empirical research into the effectiveness of legal rights for crime victims. In this article I contend that it is currently too early to heed such calls due to the lack of insight into prior research addressing this topic. I argue that systematic literature reviews can help us to get this insight, particularly if they adhere to the principles of the realist synthesis approach. A core strength of this approach is that it enables the interpretation of results from statistical analyses in relation to the theoretical mechanisms underlying the legal rights of interest and the contexts in which they have been implemented. This is not only important to set a sound agenda for future research, but also to direct the development and implementation of these rights and, eventually, to have crime victims truly benefit from them.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime victims; effectiveness; legal rights; realist synthesis approach; systematic literature reviews

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print