Abstract

Latin America and the Caribbean are experiencing dramatic rates of lethal violence., The purpose of this study is to analyse homicide prevention programmes in the region. With this aim, a systematic search was carried out that identified 109 initiatives which had the explicit objective of reducing homicides or a proven effect in doing so. Though small in number, these programmes are very varied in nature and may be classified into 15 types, grouped within six different strategies: (i) controlling protective or risk factors; (ii) promoting cultural changes; (iii) protecting at-risk groups; (iv) improving the criminal justice system; (v) reinsertion, mediation, or negotiation aimed at perpetrators; and (vi) integrated violence reduction strategies. Overall, homicide prevention programmes are few and tend to be more focused in terms of areas and target audiences than general violence prevention strategies. Also, they tend to rely more on tertiary prevention.

