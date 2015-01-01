|
Baek H, Han S, Gordon Q. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2022; 46(4): 407-422.
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)
Abstract
Despite Mexico's justice reform, most Mexican citizens do not trust in their criminal justice system. Particularly, public dissatisfaction with the police has not been solved in Mexico. Researchers have examined citizens' trust in the police to improve public-police relationship in Mexico. Relatively less attention, however, has been made to the theoretical framework, which explores factors such as instrumental and expressive factors that influence the public trust in the police. Thus, using a data set from the Latin American Public Opinion Project, this study conducted multiple regressions to find those factors.
corruption; neighbourhood security; police performance; public services; Trust in the police