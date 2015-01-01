SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lynch MJ, Cass ES. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2022; 46(3): 253-276.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

DOI

10.1080/01924036.2021.1875252

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper employs archival data and historical analysis to trace Florida's penal history, and to connect that history to the economic and social context of the time. Section I reviews the history of Florida's penal system, and the use of convict labor and avoidance of imprisonment from 1840 to 1923. Section II examines theoretical assumptions that guide the analysis of Florida's prison history undertaken in Section III. Drawing upon the insights of Rusche and Kirchheimer, Section III examines Florida's penal history in relation to economic and social trends and issues. Of particular importance to the discussion are concepts such as race, class, and marginalization.


Language: en

Keywords

convict leasing; Florida prison history; materialist prison history; punishment and social control; race and punishment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print