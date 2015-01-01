Abstract

This study investigates the longitudinal relationship between international migration and homicide using a sample of 88 developed and developing countries from 1993 to 2015. Drawing on research demonstrating that (1) economic development reduces violent crime within countries, and (2) migrants often move to countries with improving economic conditions in search of better economic opportunities, we test the hypothesis that the relationship between international migration and homicide is spurious at the cross-national level, as both factors may be attributed to economic development. Using fixed-effects regression, we find that a negative direct association between international migration and homicide is explained by economic development. We conclude that an increase in international migration and a decrease in homicide may both be consequences of a broader process of development.

