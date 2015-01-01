SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peacock R, Prpić M, Kutnjak Ivković S, Cajner Mraovic I, Božović V. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2022; 46(2): 167-182.

(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

10.1080/01924036.2020.1824872

unavailable

This paper examines the factors affecting police officer willingness to adhere to a code of silence among the police in Croatia and Serbia. The paper explores the factors predicting police codes of silence in two countries formed after the dissolution of the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s that pursued separate development paths. A police integrity questionnaire recorded the views of 1,007 police officers in Croatia and 1,843 police officers in Serbia. Multivariate modelling was used to analyse the predictors of officers' perceptions of whether they would report the violation in different scenarios. Decades since the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, the results indicate that many of the factors predicting the code of silence remain similar across police officers in the two countries.


code of silence; Croatia; Police integrity; police misconduct; Serbia

