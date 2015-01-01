SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matczak P, Wójtowicz A, Dąbrowski A, Leitner M, Sypion-Dutkowska N. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2023; 47(1): 37-56.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

10.1080/01924036.2021.1976237

Based on data from eight Polish cities, we tested if closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring systems are effective in crime reduction and if the CCTV monitoring effects are durable. In a quasi-experimental method, we applied police data about four types of crime incidents in 2005-2014 as well as camera location. A preventive effect appeared in 10 of 17 of analysed paired treatment/comparison areas. The overall mean effect appears modest. In two of four cases, the preventive effects were durable. The analysis proves that CCTV cameras in the Polish cities had a crime reduction effect and the effect is sensitive for the category of crime. The influence of CCTV on the fall in crime in Poland is unlikely.


CCTV; closed-circuit television; Crime prevention; crime reduction; Poland

