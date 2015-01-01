SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kokkalera SS, Marshall CE, Marshall IH. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2023; 47(3): 235-253.

10.1080/01924036.2021.2008460

This study examines whether Situational Action Theory (SAT) can explain variation in delinquent offending between countries grouped along shared moral values. Thirteen countries were categorised in terms of "contextual morality" according to results from the World Values Survey. Then, survey data from a cross-section of 12 to 16-year-old youths in the International Self-Report Delinquency Study (ISRD3) were employed to test hypotheses that SAT operates differently between countries in "low contextual morality" and "high contextual morality" clusters. Multivariate analyses reveal that SAT is a generalisable theory of offending, since criminal propensity, self-control and personal morality operate in both low and high contextual morality country clusters. While exposure to criminogenic influence is the most salient, it is significantly higher in the "high contextual morality" cluster, suggesting that delinquent behaviour is more frequent when there is inconsistency between personal morality and the broader moral context. We conclude with implications for theory and policy.


Language: en

contextual morality; country differences; criminogenic exposure; ISRD; self-control; Situational Action Theory

