Citation
Anisin A. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2023; 47(4): 341-362.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study puts forward the first analysis of mass shootings that occurred in Central and Eastern European countries and compares them to American mass shootings. Qualitative comparative analysis is utilised to assess whether pathways of explanatory conditions are similar or different according to two samples of cases featuring 76 shootings that occurred in Central and Eastern European states and 103 that occurred in the United States.
Language: en
Keywords
aggressive behaviour; europe; firearms; homicide; Mass shootings