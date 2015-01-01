SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Olea J, Pangilinan JA, Primavera HJ. Int. J. Comp. Appl. Crim. Justice 2023; 47(4): 397-416.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Criminology's Division of International Criminology, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

10.1080/01924036.2022.2071307

unavailable

Many studies and statistical reports presented by anti-drug agencies in the Philippines suggest that illicit drug use in the Philippines had been increasing substantially. This study aims to analyse the locations of drug-related incidents in Manila City in October 2017 through the analysis of spatial point patterns. The point pattern for drug-related crimes was then tested for spatial dependence with specific establishments in Manila City such as schools, churches, and police stations. Notable results presented in this paper are: (i) the imposition of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to handle all drug-related crimes had significantly decreased the number of reported drug crimes, (ii) drug-related crimes were clustered on residential areas, (iii) drug-related crimes were inclined to happen far from colleges and universities, and (iv) drug-related crimes happened more frequently near public high schools.


drug-related incidents; Drugs; drugs and youth; manila; spatial point patterns

