|
Citation
|
Trujillo-González R, Ramos-Guerrero AF. Acta Ortop. Mex. 2023; 37(3): 159-165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Sociedad Mexicana de Ortopedia)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38052437
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: as the population pyramid gets inverted, more active and longer lives are lived, geriatric patients with high energy trauma (HET) become more frequent; requiring more resources, getting worse results with more perioperative complications, coupled with a fragile state of health and osteopenia, make these fractures difficult to manage. With the hypothesis that the incidence of pelvic and acetabular fractures in the elderly due to HET is higher than that reported in the world literature, the research question was generated: What is the incidence of pelvic and acetabular fractures in the elderly due to HET, in a 5-year period?
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
acetabular fractures; elderly; high energy trauma; pelvic fractures