Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) against women is a global problem. Its prevalence varies from region to region. Almost one-third of women are victims of DV worldwide. Various forms of violence against women have been identified, including physical, sexual, psychological, economic violence, and husband-controlling behaviour. The study was designed to estimate the prevalence of different types of DV among women attending primary healthcare (PHC) centres in Kuwait. We conducted a multicentre crosssectional study among married or previously married women aged 18 to 65 years, attending the selected PHC centres over 29 months (February 2017 to June 2019). The inclusion criteria were married or previously married women aged 18-65 years, while certain groups such as never-married females, severely ill individuals, and those refusing to participate were excluded. 337 A comprehensive questionnaire covering the general characteristics of the participating women, exposure to different types of domestic violence, family characteristics, and husband characteristics. 337 women (56.1%) out of 601 were exposed to one or more types of DV. By type of violence, 255 women (42.4%) were exposed to psychological violence, 211 (35.1%) were exposed to physical violence, 173 (28.8%) were exposed to sexual violence, and 249 (41.4%) were exposed to economic violence. Having controlling behaviours was a significant predictor of exposure to all types of DV (P-value < 0.001). DV is a hidden problem that is still under-reported in Kuwait. We conclude that health professionals in different healthcare settings in Kuwait should be encouraged to document DV cases and conduct comprehensive surveys to disclose the nature and extent of the problem.

Language: en