Citation
Azagba S, Ebling T, Hall M. Alcohol (Hanover) 2023; 47(9): 1748-1755.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38051148
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Some alcohol exclusion laws (AELs) allow health insurers to deny coverage to individuals injured due to being intoxicated. Evidence has shown that such AELs disincentivize health-care providers to screen for alcohol while they deter treatment utilization by people with an alcohol use disorder (AUD). Certain states have changed AELs to enhance the health of people with an AUD, but these changes are not well documented in the extant literature. This study examined the current status and historical trends in AELs across US states.
Keywords
alcohol exclusion laws; alcohol use disorders; discrimination; structural stigma; uniform accident and sickness policy provision law