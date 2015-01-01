Abstract

PURPOSE: Osteoporosis is one of the most common clinical problems among the elderly population. China is one of the countries most threatened by osteoporosis and fragility fracture, because of its large population and aging population trends during recent decades. We aimed to estimate the disease burden of fracture from 1990 to 2019 in China.



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of fractures using detailed information for China from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Fracture incidence and prevalence, rate of years lost to disability from fractures, and term secular trends in China from 1990 to 2019 were compared by sex, age, cause, and nature of fracture.



RESULTS: The numbers for incidence and prevalence of fracture and years lived with disability (YLDs) from fractures in China increased from 12.54 million, 28.35 million, and 1.71 million in 1990 to 21.27 million, 67.85 million, and 3.79 million in 2019, respectively, increases of 70%, 139%, and 122%, respectively. In 2019, falls was the leading cause of fractures, with an age-standardized incidence rate (ASIR) of 762 per 100 000 (95% uncertainty interval [UI] 629-906), an age-standardized prevalence rate (ASPR) of 1863 per 100 000 (95% UI 1663-2094), and an age-standardized YLD rate (ASYR) of 103 per 100 000 (95% UI 69-147). Fall-associated deaths and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) from low bone mineral density increased greatly during the most recent three decades. Fracture of patella, tibia or fibula, and ankle were the most frequent fracture types, with an ASYR of 116 per 100 000 (95% UI 75-169). Hip fracture had more incident cases in adults ≥ 60 years old, and was more frequent for females.



CONCLUSIONS: The burden from fractures has increased significantly since 1990 in China. Falls and road injuries are the main causes of the increase. The fall-associated health burden from osteoporosis needs to be prioritized, with longer-term commitment to its reduction required.

