Abstract

BACKGROUND: Microaggressions are pervasive problems in the workplace; the general practice setting is no exception.



OBJECTIVE: This article examines what microaggressions are and outlines the key roles of protagonist, target, bystander and ally. It explores the effects of microaggressions on target persons (how microaggressions can affect their physical or mental health), and the implications microaggressions might also have for patient safety and broader workforce security.



DISCUSSION: The article concludes by considering professional development strategies that can be adopted, including how to move from a position of bystander to ally.

