Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study presents age-standardised ethnic-specific prevalence rates of intimate partner violence against women in New Zealand, by physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, psychological intimate partner violence, controlling behaviours and economic abuse.



METHODS: Data are from 1,431 ever-partnered women in the representative and cross-sectional He Koiora Matapopore, the 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Study.



RESULTS: High lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence is present across all ethnic groups in NZ, with over half of all women reporting any intimate partner violence (55.8%). Substantial ethnic disparities exist in intimate partner violence rates, with Māori women reporting the highest prevalence of intimate partner violence (64.6%), followed by NZ European women (61.6%).



CONCLUSIONS: Intimate partner violence prevention and intervention services are needed at the population-level, and services must be culturally responsive and attuned to the needs of communities that bear the greatest burden. IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: Ethnic differences in intimate partner violence prevalence likely contribute to health disparities at the population-level, reinforcing calls for prevention and necessitating healthcare systems to be culturally informed and mobilised to address intimate partner violence as a priority health issue.

