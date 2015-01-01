|
Baker JC, Grover S, Gunn LH, Charles C, Rikli H, Franks MJ, Khazem LR, Williams S, Ammendola E, Washington C, Bennette M, Starkey A, Schnecke K, Cain S, Bryan CJ, Cramer RJ. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e904.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38053122
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a pressing matter for the military. Not only does it pose a health risk, but suicide also compromises operational readiness. Despite provision of suicide prevention clinical best practices, the Department of Defense suffers several challenges (e.g., clinician shortages) limiting the agency's ability to effectively respond to service member suicide. Implementation of evidence-based suicide-specific group therapy is a possible solution to service member well-being needs and system challenges. Service members can also gain coping skills useful beyond managing suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Keywords
Cognitive-behavioral therapy; Coping self-efficacy; Dialectical behavior therapy; Emotion regulation; Group therapy; Military; Suicide prevention