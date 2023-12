Abstract

The number of people in the US who died by suicide from use of a firearm rose by 11% between 2019 and 2022, to the highest level since at least 1968.



A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on 1 December shows that the annual US suicide rate from firearms rose from 7.3 deaths per 100 000 in 2019 to 8.1 per 100 000 in 2022.



The greatest number of suicides from firearms was among non-Hispanic white people, the largest US population group. But the greatest rate of increase was among American Indian and Native Alaskan people, …

