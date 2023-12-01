Abstract

Pavement burns are more common in locations familiarised with high temperatures and a dry climate zone, but have not previously been reported in temperate climates. We present two cases of patients who suffered pavement burns in the United Kingdom during an unprecedentedly hot day in July 2022. The first case involved a 66-year-old male who suffered partial and full thickness burns requiring excision and skin grafting. The second case involved a 58-year-old female with partial thickness burns also requiring excision and skin grafting. Both patients had pre-existing co-morbidities and their pavement burns were precipitated by heat stroke. Pavement burns represent a mechanism of injury that necessitates increased operative management, length of hospital stay and cost per surface area burned when compared to flame or scald burns (Silver et al., 2015). As a result of global warming, we anticipate extreme heat events, and subsequently pavement burns, to increase in incidence in the United Kingdom. There is opportunity for education of the public and health professionals for prevention.

Language: en