Abstract

Delayed encephalopathy (DE) following acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is characterized by a wide range of neurological symptoms, including akinetic mutism, cognitive impairment, and gait disturbances. Herein, we reported the case of a 61-year-old patient with DE after acute CO poisoning, who displayed heterogeneous patterns of cortical and subcortical structural integrity on diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). Four distinct patterns of diffusion tensor metrics (fractional anisotropy [FA] and mean diffusivity [MD]) were observed in the patient compared to age-matched controls (a decrease in FA and an increase in MD, a decrease in FA only, an increase in MD only, and an increase in FA and MD). This study revealed heterogeneous patterns of cortical and subcortical damage associated with DE after CO poisoning, contributing to a deeper understanding of the diverse clinical symptoms observed in this patient.

