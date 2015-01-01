Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Many of the current studies focusing on fall prevention interventions have been conducted in hospital settings within a select few urban areas in China, thus yielding limited evidence on the effectiveness of large-scale, multicenter, community-based interventions.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? In comparison to the control group, participants in the intervention group exhibited a 64% reduction in fall risk. Group-based fall prevention programs have demonstrated efficacy in mitigating fall risk among the elderly population.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Group-based fall prevention interventions serve as a significant adjunctive resource for the management of elderly health within communities and offer compelling evidence to support the incorporation of fall prevention strategies into health policy frameworks in China.

Language: en