SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Er Y, Lu Z, Jin Y, Ye P, Duan L. China CDC Wkly. 2023; 5(47): 1047-1051.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])

DOI

10.46234/ccdcw2023.196

PMID

38047243

PMCID

PMC10689962

Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Many of the current studies focusing on fall prevention interventions have been conducted in hospital settings within a select few urban areas in China, thus yielding limited evidence on the effectiveness of large-scale, multicenter, community-based interventions.

WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? In comparison to the control group, participants in the intervention group exhibited a 64% reduction in fall risk. Group-based fall prevention programs have demonstrated efficacy in mitigating fall risk among the elderly population.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Group-based fall prevention interventions serve as a significant adjunctive resource for the management of elderly health within communities and offer compelling evidence to support the incorporation of fall prevention strategies into health policy frameworks in China.


Language: en

Keywords

Intervention; Effectiveness; Falls; Older People

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print