Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Poisoning constitutes a significant cause of mortality among individuals aged 1 to 44 in China. Nonetheless, the epidemiological understanding of poisoning incidents within emergency departments remains fragmented across the region.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? In 2019, the NISS recorded 31,382 cases of poisoning, predominantly among males (62.85%) and individuals aged 25-44 (44.13%). In all poisoning cases, 82.60% were unintentional. The predominant substances exposure in poisoning cases presenting to outpatient and emergency departments were alcohol (56.38%), medications (14.21%), and pesticides (9.78%).



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? This study has shed light on the evidence for nonfatal poisoning prevention to a variety of different groups, and informed special attention needed for high-risk population and substance exposed.

