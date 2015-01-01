Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic spinal injuries in children are uncommon and result in different patterns of injuries due to the anatomical characteristics of children's spines. However, there are only a few epidemiological studies of traumatic spinal injury in children. The purpose of this study was to investigate the characteristics of traumatic spinal injury in children.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the cases of pediatric patients (age < 18 years) with traumatic spinal injury who were treated at a level 1 trauma center between January 2017 and December 2021. We divided them into three groups according to age and analyzed demographics, injury mechanism, level of injury, and injury pattern.



RESULTS: A total of 62 patients (255 fractures) were included, and the mean age was 13.8 ± 3.2 years. There were 5 patients (22 fractures) in group I (0-9 years), 24 patients (82 fractures) in group II (10-14 years), and 33 patients (151 fractures) in group III (15-17 years). Both the Injury Severity Score and the Revised Trauma Score were highest in group I, but there was no statistical difference between the age groups. Fall from height was the most common injury mechanism, of which 63% were suicide attempts. The level of spinal injury was different in each age group, T10-L2 injury being the most common. In all age groups, the number of multilevel continuous injury was larger than that of single-level injury or multilevel noncontinuous injury. Surgical intervention was required in 33.9%, and mortality was 3.2%.



CONCLUSIONS: In our study, fall from height was the most common mechanism of injury, and there were many suicide attempts associated with mental health issues. Thoracolumbar junction injuries were predominant, and the rate of multilevel contiguous injuries was high. The support and interest of the society and families for adolescent children seem crucial in preventing spinal trauma, and image testing of the entire spine is essential when evaluating pediatric spinal injuries.

