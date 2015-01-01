Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using the Kids' Inpatient Database from 2000 to 2014. Subjects were included if they were 18 years and younger and suffered any type of facial fracture.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose this study was to determine the risk factors for incurring panfacial fractures among the pediatric population.



METHODS: The primary predictor variables were a set of heterogenous variables that included patient characteristics, injury characteristics, hospitalization outcomes. The primary outcome variable was panfacial fracture. Logistic regression was used to determine the independent risk factors for panfacial fractures.



RESULTS: Relative to infants and toddlers, teenagers were nearly three times more likely to sustain panfacial fractures (P <.01). Relative to no chronic conditions, patients with one or more chronic conditions were more likely to incur panfacial fractures. Motorcycle accidents were over three times more likely (P <.01) to result in panfacial fractures while car accidents were over two times more likely (P <.01) to result in panfacial fractures. Falls were less likely (OR,.39; P <.01) to result in panfacial fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Motor vehicle accidents was a major risk factor for panfacial fractures. Teenagers are also found to have an increased risk for panfacial fractures relative to infants and toddlers. Each additional chronic condition was a significant risk factor for suffering panfacial fractures relative to not having any chronic condition at all. In contrast, falls independently decreased the risk of incurring a panfacial fractures. Special attention should be given to safety precautions when occupying a motor vehicle.

