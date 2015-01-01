Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence in the intensive care unit (ICU) is poorly characterised and its incidence is largely extrapolated from studies in the emergency department. Policy requirements vary between jurisdictions and have not been formally evaluated.



METHODS: A multisite, single-time point observational study was conducted across Australasian ICUs which focused on the incidence of violence in the previous 24 hours, the characteristics of patients displaying violent behaviour, the perceived contributors, and the management strategies implemented. Unit policies were surveyed across a range of domains relevant to violence management.



RESULTS: Data were available for 627 patients admitted to 44 ICUs on one of 2 days in June 2019. Four per cent (25/627) displayed at least one episode of violent behaviour in the previous 24 hours. Violent behaviour was more likely in individuals after a greater length of stay in hospital (incidence, 2%, 4% and 7% for day 0-2, 3-7 and > 7 days respectively; P = 0.01) and in the ICU (2%, 4% and 9% for day 0-2, 3-7 and > 7 of ICU stay respectively; P < 0.01). The most common perceived contributors to violence were confusion (64%), physical illness (40%), and psychiatric illness (34%). Management with chemical sedation (72%) and physical restraint (28%) was commonly required. Clinicians assessed an additional 53 patients (53/627, 9%) as at risk of displaying violence in the next 24 hours. Of the 44 participating ICUs, 30 (68%) had a documented violence procedure.



CONCLUSION: Violence in the ICU was common and frequently required intervention. In this study, one-third of ICUs did not have formal violence procedures, and in those with violence procedures, considerable variation was observed.

Language: en