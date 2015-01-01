Abstract

Background The prevalence and pattern of injury among weightlifters are insufficiently documented despite these research works. Understanding the injury pattern is crucial for minimizing side effects and maximizing the advantages of weight training. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to determine the frequency and pattern of musculoskeletal injury among weightlifters and to investigate the associations between the prevalence of injury and sociodemographic and training characteristics variables.



METHODS A descriptive cross-sectional, questionnaire-based study was conducted. An online questionnaire was designed by Google Forms to collect the data by using a self-administered questionnaire. From all health clubs in Taif city, Saudi Arabia, one club was chosen by simple random sampling methodology, where all attendant weightlifters during the study period were contacted to participate in the study. Data was entered on the computer using Microsoft Office Excel 2016 for Windows. Qualitative data was expressed as numbers and percentages, and the Chi-squared test (χ(2)) was used to assess the relationship between variables. A p-value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS The study included 393 participants, and most respondents fall within the age range of 18-29, accounting for 60.1% of the total. About 27% of participants had a weightlift injury during the last six months. The body parts most injured during weightlifting include the shoulder (7.4%), knee (4.6%), and wrist (3.6%). In terms of the type of injuries sustained, inflammation and pain in the bending of the body (5.9%), torsion (3.6%), ligament tear/muscle tear (3.8%), and stripped-off injuries (2.3%) were reported.



CONCLUSION Musculoskeletal injuries are prevalent among weightlifters due to the nature of the sport and the demands it places on the body. There was no significant association between the injury occurrence with gender, age, or body mass index. However, there was a significant association between the occurrence of injury and weight carried while lifting weights.

Language: en