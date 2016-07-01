Abstract

Background and objective Facial fractures represent a growing concern among an aging population prone to falls. In light of this, this study aimed to investigate differential facial fracture patterns and outcomes based on age effects. Determining the differences between the severity and type of facial fractures in populations of different ages will help guide clinical decision-making when managing patients with facial fractures.



METHODS This was a single-center study involving trauma registry data, from July 1, 2016, to January 31, 2022. The inclusion criteria were based on the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) diagnosis of facial fracture. A linear regression was performed to ascertain the effects of predictor variables on the likelihood that a facial fracture trauma patient would experience various age effects on injury location, mortality, and morbidity.



RESULTS A total of 1575 patients were included in the analysis. A significant regression equation was found (F(47,1476)=42.46, p<0.01), with an R(2) of 0.57. Older facial fracture trauma patients were more likely to be female (β=3.13, p<0.01) with fractures to their zygoma (β=2.57, p=0.02). Higher Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) facial region scores (β=2.21, p=0.03), longer hospital length of stay (β=0.07, p=0.02), and in-hospital mortality (β=10.47, p<0.01) were also associated with older age. Older age was additionally associated with a higher level of several morbidity markers. Younger facial fracture trauma patients were more likely to be African American (β=-5.46, p<0.01) or other, non-Caucasian race (β=-8.66, p<0.01) and to have mandible fracture patterns (β=-3.63, p<0.01). The younger patients were more likely to be fully activated (β=-3.10, p<0.01) with a higher shock index ratio (SIR) (β=-7.36, p<0.01). Injury mechanisms in younger facial fracture patients were more likely to be assault (β=-12.43, p<0.01), four-wheeler/ATV accident (β=-24.80, p<0.01), gunshot (β=-15.18, p<0.01), moped accident (β=-13.50, p<0.01), motorcycle accident (β=-12.31, p<0.01), motor vehicle accident (β=-16.52, p<.01), or pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle (β=-10.69, p=0.02).



CONCLUSIONS Based on our findings, age effects impact facial fracture patterns and outcomes. Younger patients are more likely to experience multisystem injuries via non-fall trauma. On the other hand, older patients are more likely to experience more severe primary facial injuries. Older patients are also at a higher risk of fall-related trauma. Disparities also exist between genders and races, with male and non-Caucasian patients being at a higher risk of injury from facial fractures at a younger age. With an aging population, the prevalence of falls is likely to increase. Thus, facial fractures represent a growing healthcare burden and warrant future investments related to care and treatment.

