Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the United States (US), pregnant females who use substances face increased morbidity and mortality risks compared to non-pregnant females. This study provides a national snapshot of substance use and treatment characteristics among US reproductive-aged females, including those who are pregnant.



METHODS: Our sample included females aged 15-44 years (n=97,830) from the 2015-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) data. We calculated weighted percentages of past-month alcohol or drug use and past-year substance use disorder (SUD), stratified by pregnancy status. We also calculated weighted percentages of past-year treatment setting and payer. Pearson chi-square tests were conducted to determine if percentages were statistically significantly different.



RESULTS: Compared to non-pregnant females, pregnant females had lower prevalence of past-month illicit drug use excluding cannabis (1.6% vs. 4.3%, p<0.01), cannabis use (5.3% vs. 12.5%, p<0.01), binge drinking (4.5% vs. 29.3%, p<0.01) and past-year SUD (7.1 vs. 8.8%, p<0.01). Less than 13% of females with SUD received treatment regardless of pregnancy status, but treatment use was higher among pregnant females compared to non-pregnant females (12.8% vs. 10.5%). However, there were no statistically significant differences in past-year treatment use, setting, or treatment payer.



DISCUSSION: The prevalence of substance use and SUD was lower among pregnant females compared to non-pregnant females in 2015-2019. Low uptake of substance use treatment suggests that barriers exist to treatment-seeking among reproductive-aged women. Further exploration of stigma, payment, and access to treatment, and how they differ by pregnancy status, is needed.

Language: en