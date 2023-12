Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) practices being an illegal form of gender-based violence in Canada, this practice impacts many Canadians. Lack of education and training among Canadian health-care providers has resulted in systematic barriers to care. Awareness and FGM/C-related education among Canadian health-care providers must be urgently assessed.



METHODS: Canadian medical students were recruited to complete an anonymous survey via E-mails distributed through their schools' student organization between January and March 2021. We evaluated student understanding of FGM/C, attitudes toward medicalization and legislation, and prior clinical experience using multiple choice, Likert scale, and open-response questions.



RESULTS: Respondents (n = 135) performed poorly on knowledge assessment questions (mean percent correct <50%). Only 10.4% of respondents indicated knowing how to involve appropriate authorities when necessary, and most never evaluate FGM/C in patient history (86.7%) or clinical examination (57.1%). Subgroup analysis revealed that prior education significantly improved knowledge scores and influenced students' behaviors and attitudes. About 92.2% of respondents supported the integration of FGM/C curricula in undergraduate medical education.



DISCUSSION: This study reveals that Canadian medical students have a poor understanding of FGM/C and are not prepared to identify affected patients or intervene when necessary. These results provide rationale for the implementation of FGM/C-learning modules in undergraduate medicine.

