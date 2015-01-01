Abstract

BACKGROUND: Close friends are often an overlooked group of bereaved people. This study is based on a sub-project on young adults who experienced the loss of a close friend in the terrorist attack on Utøya, Norway, on 22 July 2011.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this longitudinal study was to explore the relationship between complicated grief reactions, the need for help, and help received after losing a close friend to a traumatic death.



METHOD: In total, data from 89 people (with a mean age of 21 years, 76.4% female) were collected at one or more of the four time-points: 18, 28, 40, and 102 months after the incident. Latent growth modelling was used to analyse levels of grief reactions and change over time, experienced need for help, and help received.



RESULTS: According to the results, the bereaved friends in our study were profoundly impacted by the loss and experienced level of reactions indicating complicated grief (mean scores on the Inventory of Complicated Grief varied from 36.2 to 23.7). A need for help was related to a decrease in grief symptoms, whereas a prolonged need for help was related to no reduction or an increase in grief. Received help was not related to decrease in grief symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings underscore the need for continuous professional help, and demonstrate that the present help measures used after traumatic events may not adequately meet the needs of close bereaved friends. This emphasizes the importance of acknowledging friends as bereaved and that follow-up measures should also include this group. Finally, the study highlights the need to learn more about how professional can help bereaved friends.

Language: en