Abstract

Bromazolam is a newly emerging benzodiazepine drug which is not licensed for medicinal use. It may be sourced as a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS) for its desired effects or be consumed unknowingly via counterfeit Xanax® or Valium® preparations. As part of our Coronial workload, we observed an increase in the detection of bromazolam from September 2021 to November 2022. We report a series of 96 cases in which bromazolam was quantitated by high resolution accurate mass - mass spectrometry (HRAM - MS) in post-mortem blood. The mean (SD) post-mortem blood bromazolam concentration from our case series was 64.6 ( ± 79.4) µg/L (range <1-425 µg/L). Routine toxicological screening results have also been reported; the most commonly encountered drugs taken in combination with bromazolam were cocaine, gabapentinoids and diazepam. In 48% of cases at least one further designer benzodiazepine drug was also present (etizolam, flualprazolam, flubromazolam, flubromazepam). It is essential that laboratories providing toxicological investigations are aware of the limitations of their assays; and inclusion of bromazolam within targeted screening panels using LC-MS/MS is encouraged. Bromazolam has not been associated with death in isolation from resulting toxic concentrations; however, it is likely to enhance adverse clinical effects when taken in combination with stimulant and/or centrally-acting depressant drugs (poly-drug deaths). Bromazolam, similar to other benzodiazepines, may also impair cognition and decision making skills.

