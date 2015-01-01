|
Oláh B, Fekete Z, Kuritárné Szabó I, Kovács-Tóth B. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1258798.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38045975
INTRODUCTION: Multiple evidence suggests that the vast majority of children in the Child Welfare System (CWS) are victims of early, chronic, and multiple adverse childhood experiences. However, the 10-item version of the Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire (ACE-10) has never been tested in such a particularly vulnerable population as adolescents living in the CWS. We aimed to assess the psychometric properties of the ACE-10 in a community sample of 240 Hungarian adolescents placed in family style group care (FGC) setting.
Humans; Adolescent; Child; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; adolescence; adverse childhood experiences; Child Welfare; child welfare system; Emotions; family dysfunction; maltreatment; measures; psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; Surveys and Questionnaires; validation